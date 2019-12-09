Watch The New Trailer For ‘Avenue 5’ With Hugh Laurie

HBO dropped a new preview for “Avenue 5,” and it looks like it’s going to be a great show.

The plot of the new show, according to IMDB, is, “Space captain Ryan Clark of the Avenue 5 tries to get along with others in the space tourism industry.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Hugh Laurie plays the space captain in charge, and he appears to be perfect for the role. Judging from the latest preview, we’re in for a very fun time.

Give it a watch below.

I need a new show to kill some time. It feels like we’re entering a dead period with our comedies now that “Always Sunny” is done for the year and “Silicon Valley” is done forever.

Luckily, it looks like “Avenue 5” might be what fills the void.

A comedy in space on a tourist ship? Yeah, you have a ton of possibilities for hilarious outcomes in that setting. There’s no doubt about that.

Plus, we all know HBO is the king of golden content, especially funny stuff. “Eastbound & Down” will forever be one of the funniest shows ever made.

Let’s hope “Avenue 5” lives up to HBO’s high standards. Tune in January 19 to watch the start of season one.