You Won’t Watch Anything Weirder Than The Trailer For ‘Poor Things’

The trailer for the upcoming film “Poor Things” dropped Thursday, and it’s the weirdest thing you’ll hopefully ever see.

Starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and a whole host of other stars, “Poor Things” appears to be a total reinvention of Mary Shelley’s classic novel, “Frankenstein.” The trailer is arguably one of the most bizarre things I’ve seen, so much so that it made me quite uncomfortable to watch.

It starts with Stone’s character (Bella Baxter) walking awkwardly down the hallway of a huge manor estate as she’s followed closely by an animal with a duck’s head and dog’s body. Similarly strange creatures are featured throughout the 90-second trailer, but you have to watch it more than once to spot them all.

Dafoe plays Stone’s creator, a scientist who brought her back to life as well as he could (though her brain and body aren’t quite working 100% together), according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Arnie Fought With James Cameron Over The Most Iconic Line Of His Career)

Tony McNamara, the writer of “The Favorite” (also a very weird film), wrote the screenplay, which is based on a novel of the same name. Yorgos Lanthimos brings the entire thing to life, and even though it’s so weird, I absolutely have to see this film for myself.

You can watch the trailer here: