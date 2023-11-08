Angry Liberal Who Threatened GOP Poll Greeter Identified As Federal Employee

The Arlington liberal who went viral after losing it on a Republican poll greeter was identified Wednesday as “long-time federal contractor” Brendan Anthony Martin.

Opposition research group Marco Polo exposed Martin’s identity on Twitter using facial recognition tools. Martin allegedly works as a technical administrator for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ (HHS) foster care system, according to his LinkedIn found by the group. (RELATED: Video Shows Man Dragged From Hillary Clinton Rally After Asking Epstein Question)

NEW: Through facial rec tools, @MarcoPolo501c3 has confirmed the identity of this rapid & feral leftist who accosted @matthewhurtt yesterday morning as BRENDAN ANTHONY MARTIN (DOB 02/21/1969). MARTIN is (unsurprisingly) a long-time federal contractor with @HHSGov. https://t.co/gWAGnweW0R pic.twitter.com/KUucVbOgOw — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) November 8, 2023

However, according to the research group, this is not Martin’s first attempt at heckling Republicans.

In 2018, former President Donald Trump hosted a “Celebration of America” event after disinviting the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House. Martin was previously recorded by DailyMail not only attending the event but heckling Trump prior to his speech.

“Stop hiding behind the armed services and the National Anthem,” Martin shouted, according to DailyMail. “Let’s hear it for the Eagles.”

Arlington GOP Chairman Matthew Hurtt was berated by Martin Tuesday outside of a Virginia polling place while he was handing out Republican sample ballots. Hurtt noted that Martin had confronted him prior to voting and then afterward came outside continuing to yell at Hurtt. (RELATED: American Support For Corporate Activism Wanes: POLL)

The incident lasted well over a minute, as Martin told another voter to “not to be buddy-buddy with these people” while pointing at Hurtt, comparing him to racist groups such as the KKK.

“Try not to be buddy-buddy with these people because they put on the face of a good neighbor, but they support lynch mobs and the f*ckin’ KKK, or they’re f*cking bible-beating bigots and freaks,” Martin yelled.

A response has not been reported from Martin since the incident.