Skyrocketing Country Star Bailey Zimmerman Joins Morgan Wallen’s Mission Of Finding A Wife

We somehow missed country music star Bailey Zimmerman’s hilarious September TikTok where he announced he’s officially looking for a wife.

“Hey y’all. I’m Bailey Zimmerman, and I’m looking for a wife, so if you wanna be my wife, say it in the comments,” the 23-year-old told millions of TikTok users, at least 34,000 of whom replied in the comments, hoping for a chance to win his love.

He followed up the initial post with a full explanation of his hope to Wild953Calgary, saying, “I don’t think it would be a problem if they’re a normal person … It just depends who’s in front of me really. It just depends who’s standing in front of me.”

If you’re hoping to be Zimmerman’s future wife, all you might have to do is send him a direct message on social media. He apparently reads all of them, which sounds like an absolutely flipping ridiculous waste of time if you ask me, but no one did. Just make sure whatever you send Zimmerman is clever, he noted.

Zimmerman isn’t alone in his search. Apparently superstar Morgan Wallen is also on the hunt for a perfect partner. (RELATED: The Music Industry Will Hate How Much Sway Morgan Wallen Has Over Young Americans)

Zimmerman was pretty much an unknown artist just over a year or so ago. Some of his songs went viral on social media (where I found him), and where Wallen and others discovered his talent. Since then, he’s skyrocketed into stardom, and doesn’t seem to have any plans to slow down.