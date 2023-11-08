Earl Thomas Victim Of $1.9 Million Identity Theft Scheme: REPORT

Former NFL defensive back Earl Thomas reportedly fell victim to a $1.9 million identity theft scheme at the hands of a man from New Orleans, according to NOLA.com.

Kevin Thompson, who is reportedly romantically involved with Thomas’ ex-wife, was arrested on multiple charges in June for allegedly stealing Thomas’ identity and using it to siphon assets from the former football star, NOLA.com noted.

He allegedly used a driver’s license, bearing his own photo but containing Thomas’ information, to open an account at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union in May 2022. From there, he allegedly proceeded to transfer funds from Thomas’ actual accounts into the credit union account, amassing at least $700,000 over the course of a year. He also allegedly redirected some of Thomas’ paychecks into his fraudulent account, the outlet reported.

He also allegedly transferred ownership of multiple vehicles through the alleged scheme. The means by which Thompson allegedly accessed these cars are still under investigation by the authorities. When Thompson was apprehended, he was reportedly found behind the wheel of a blue Rolls-Royce SUV owned by Thomas, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Fraudsters Stole $45 Billion In Unemployment Benefits Using Dead People, Prisoners: REPORT)

Upon his release from jail, Thompson reportedly attempted to reclaim the vehicle from the Sheriff’s Office. However, he allegedly did so in a car that was reported stolen from Atlanta, resulting in another arrest. Thompson is currently out on a $730,000 bond, according to NOLA.com.

Thomas, who enjoyed a successful 10-season stint in the NFL, spent the majority of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. He earned All-Pro honors three times and clinched Super Bowl XLVIII as a key member of the renowned “Legion of Boom” defense, NOLA.com added.