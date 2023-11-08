‘F*ck You’: Supermodel Gets Testy When Asked About Dating Tom Brady

Supermodel Irina Shayk became testy when she was asked about her relationship status in a recent interview with Elle, and refused to comment on Tom Brady.

When asked about the status of her relationship with Brady, Shayk unleashed on the media, calling them out for publishing information about her that she claims isn’t true. She made it clear that questions about her personal life would render “no comment.”

“Nobody wants to write something that is truthful,” she said. “Sometimes I want to be like, ‘Fuck you. It’s absolutely not true,'” she said, according to Elle.

The famous model complained about being pressed by publications on information that she claims is not true.

“Half of the people who they say I’m dating, I’ve never even met them in my life!” she said.

She went on to explain why she refuses to comment on stories about her dating life, regardless of whether they are true or false. Shayk said she quite simply doesn’t like the public’s attention to be placed on her personal life.

“These people who are literally evil or have nothing to do, sitting there and writing some bullshit and getting away with it,” she said.

"They should go to prison for that. There should be some kind of punishment," she told Elle.

Shayk drew a definitive line between the information she publicly shares, and that which she opts to keep under wraps.

“I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal,” she said.

“That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something that belongs to me. If one day I feel like I want to share it, I will.”