Gisele Bündchen Had A Party Of Her Own While Tom Brady Allegedly Romped With Model

Gisele Bündchen celebrated her birthday in style, and seemed totally unaffected by the fact that her ex-husband was allegedly having a romp with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk.

The Brazilian supermodel had plans of her own that definitely didn’t include Tom Brady. Bündchen posted a series of photographs of herself jetting off for a girls trip with her twin sister, Patricia, in celebration of their shared birthday. The ladies were joined by their daughters, and the photos showcased all the fun they were having.

“I wanted to thank everyone who took the time to congratulate and send good vibes on our birthday,” Bündchen wrote in the caption of her photo gallery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

The former Victoria’s Secret model posted photographs of herself and her 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, in front of a waterfall, as well as some snaps of the pair riding on snowmobiles through a forest.

“I am so lucky I got to spend it with my twin sister and our girly girls. I feel blessed to be surrounded by so much love. #twins #girlstrip ❤️,” Bündchen wrote. (RELATED: Gisele Bundchen Sets The Record Straight On Dating Rumors)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

Brady wasn’t part of her birthday festivities, but he was keeping pretty busy himself. Reported sightings suggest he was spending time with Shayk. He was spotted caressing Shayk’s face before taking her from Hotel Bel-Air to his Los Angeles home on Friday.

Brady and Bündchen were married for 13 years before they called it quits on their marriage and filed for divorce. The couple shares two children — Benjamin, who is 12 years old, and Vivian, who is nine years old. Brady was previously in a relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan, and the two have a 15-year-old son named Jack.