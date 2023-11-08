Three Men Allegedly Attempt To Kidnap Neymar’s Daughter In Targeted Home Invasion

Bruna Biancardi, an influencer and the mother of Neymar’s newborn daughter Maive, allegedly fell victim to a home invasion by three men Tuesday.

During the incident, Biancardi’s parents, who happened to be at their condominium at the time, were confronted and tied up by the assailants, according to R7 Newspaper, according to Marca. The parents weren’t harmed despite the ordeal they endured. The armed men specifically targeted Biancardi and Maive, who were not home during the invasion, the outlet reported.

One of the suspects in the crime was revealed to be a resident of the same condominium. The suspect is now in police custody and is allegedly the one who facilitated the entry of the other suspects into the premises, the outlet reported.

Neighbors who saw the suspicious activities called the police and they responded immediately. Brazilian football star Neymar was seemingly unaware of what happened as he shared an Instagram story featuring his daughter Maive Tuesday morning, coinciding with the home invasion. Meanwhile, Biancardi hasn’t posted anything after the incident. (RELATED: Barcelona Star Reportedly Beaten And Robbed During Home Invasion In Spain)

Crimes targeting affluent celebrities and athletes have been prevalent in the last few years. In 2022, prosecutors revealed charges against 26 members of the Drug Rich gang, accused of over 200 crimes, specifically targeting famous people of various crimes including kidnapping, home invasion, shootings, and armed robbery. The gang, formed in 2016, reportedly focuses on individuals flaunting their wealth on social media.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis disclosed that the gang allegedly operates as a hybrid group, having connections with notorious gangs like the Disciples, Crips and Bloods.