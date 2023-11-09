CMA Awards Decides It’s Not Country Anymore After Ignoring Its Biggest Star, Morgan Wallen

Surprising no one, the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards decided to sell its soul to the devil Wednesday by ignoring the biggest artist in the genre … in history.

Morgan Wallen was nominated but didn’t win a single CMA Award during the 2023 ceremony, according to Billboard. Despite breaking all-genre music records and rewriting the course of country music history, the people deciding the CMA Awards think they know better than the fans … when they clearly know nothing at all.

Outrage erupted on social media after the blatant and childish snub. But one user had a theory on why Wallen will never be loved by the music industry as he is by the fans.

“I’m convinced Morgan Wallen will never win a major award cause it would be to [sic] ‘controversial’ and these organizations refuse to put themselves in that situation. It’s total BS! Should’ve won Album of the Year! He better win entertainer of the year,” the user wrote.

Morgan Wallen Opens Up About Major Life Decision | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ Any other 1993 babies changing up the vibe? https://t.co/2kWGEmMH6b — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) November 7, 2023

Wallen said on social media that he walked into the CMA Awards a winner, and walked out a winner. And he’s right. (RELATED: Grammys Will Probably Ignore America’s #1 Artist For The Dumbest Reason)

The CMA is an artificial body, made up of individuals who were never successful in music in their own right. They are worse than gym teachers in terms of their value to society, and the very definition of “those who can’t.” Wallen has proven himself to be a “man who can,” thanks to his endlessly skyrocketing success. The next few years will hopefully be even better to him. And I hope his career outlasts the very existence of the CMA Awards.