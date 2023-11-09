CNN Suspends Ties With Journalist Who Went Along With Hamas As They Slaughtered Jews

CNN on Thursday suspended ties with a freelance journalist who embedded with Hamas during the Oct. 7 slaughter of innocent Israelis.

Freelancer Hassan Eslaiah was seen in footage receiving a kiss on the cheek from Gaza Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, photos shared to social media show.

Here’s @AP/@CNN photographer Hassan Eslaiah engaging in some bromance with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. pic.twitter.com/zEwnJp4trd — FJ (@Natsecjeff) November 8, 2023

Sinwar was part of the planning behind the gruesome Oct. 7 terrorist attack that left more than 1,000 Israeli’s dead and resulted in more than 200 being taken hostage.

Eslaiah also reportedly worked with the Associated Press. (RELATED: Squad Member Fundraises On Being Censured For Defending Hamas)

CNN announced Thursday it was cutting ties with the freelancer.

“We are aware of the article and photo concerning Hassan Eslaiah, a freelance photojournalist who has worked with a number of international and Israeli outlets,” CNN said in a statement, according to the Daily Wire’s Kassy Dillon. “While we have not at this time found reason to doubt the journalistic accuracy of the work he has done for us, we have decided to suspend all ties with him.”

CNN statement on their freelancer who embedded with Hamas during the Oct. 7 massacre of Israeli civilians: “We are aware of the article and photo concerning Hassan Eslaiah, a freelance photojournalist who has worked with a number of international and Israeli outlets. While we… — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) November 9, 2023

Eslaiah’s photography of Gaza appears all over The Associated Press’ website. Eslaiah was also apparently on the ground in Gaza during the Oct. 7 attacks, photos used by CNN and The Associated Press show.