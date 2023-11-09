Many Democrats Disapprove Of Biden’s Response To Israel-Hamas War: POLL

Nearly half of Democrats do not approve of how President Joe Biden has handled the Israel-Hamas war, a new poll conducted by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed.

Only 50% of Democrats said that they approved of Biden’s response to the conflict, while 46% said that they disapproved, according to the AP. Approximately 65% of the Democrats who disapprove of Biden’s response said that the United States is “too supportive” of Israel, while 58% thought that there is not enough support given to the Palestinians. (RELATED: Another Crucial Battleground State Poll Spells Bad News For Biden)

“Knowing that our tax money could be paying for the weapons that are murdering children by the thousands over there, it’s getting harder to be supportive of our president and our country in general,” Brie Williamson, one of the Democrats who responded to the poll, told the AP.

On NYT poll showing Biden down big – “it’s just one poll”

– “Dem panic is good for turnout”

– “young/non-white voters will mean-revert in ’24” Fine, maybe. But the core dynamic here is Biden’s approval is stuck, at 1,018 days, below *every* post-war POTUS not named Jimmy Carter pic.twitter.com/fH7wtyW0XF — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) November 5, 2023

Younger Democrats were more likely to disapprove of how Biden has responded to the war, while 67% of Democrats over 45 years old were supportive of Biden’s response.

Biden is behind former President Donald Trump in four key states, according to recent polling. Support for Biden among minority voters has dropped by 33 points, according to Axios.

Roughly 70% of Democrats said that they think the United States is headed in the wrong direction under Biden, according to the AP poll.

The AP conducted the poll from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, interviewing 1,239 adults from across the United States. The sampling error is roughly 3.9 percentage points.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.