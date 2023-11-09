Hollywood Passes The Cost Of Strikes To You, And You Didn’t Even Notice

Did anyone else wake up Thursday with an increase in their monthly Apple TV subscription?

And has anyone else woken up to similar increases across most of their streaming services over the last few months, like me? It’s now more expensive to watch shows via individual platforms than it is to have cable and a DVR, and I think I know why.

Unless you’re living under a rock, you’ve heard all these crying whiney babies from the Hollywood entertainment industry moan about how they don’t make disgustingly exorbitant amounts of money from their useless work anymore. Both the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America went on strike throughout most of 2023, and some of them are still refusing to work their cushy jobs.

This is a huge cost to studios, who only just started launching streaming services in the last few years. The leadership at these companies can’t make money on shows that don’t exist, so they’re almost certainly just passing the cost to you, dear consumer.

Are Hollywood writers trying to repeat history? https://t.co/2KxEcXQ9or — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 3, 2023

Apple TV hiked their monthly subscription from $6.99 to $9.99 on Thursday morning. These few dollars might not seem like a lot on a day-to-day basis, but it adds up. Especially when you multiply these few dollars across three or more streaming platforms. (RELATED: We Thought We’d Heard Insane Debt Stories, But Nothing Tops This)

So ask yourself, how much do you really need to watch the next season of “The Kardashians,” or the latest dulled-down adaptation of your favorite book (ie: “Lessons In Chemistry”)?

I’d posit that saving those pennies to spend on the ever-increasing cost of food and fuel is a more financially savvy approach. And there’s a huge upside to switching off the television. It turns out that the less you consume Hollywood entertainment, the less you’re drip-fed extremist propaganda that’s leading to the downfall of Western civilization. (RELATED: Energy Companies Gaslight Customers Into Thinking Soaring Costs Are Due To Extreme Weather)

So save money and your mind today by canceling your subscriptions, and say a massive “screw you” to the Hollywood goblins who want to eat your souls.