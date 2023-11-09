Marilyn Mosby Convicted Of Perjury

A federal jury in Maryland convicted former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby of perjury Thursday, according to a local media report.

The jury issued the guilty verdict against Mosby after seven hours of deliberations, The Baltimore Banner reported. Mosby was indicted in January 2022 by a grand jury after federal prosecutors accused her of lying on loan applications to withdraw money from her retirement account when she sought to purchase vacation homes in Florida. (RELATED: Ambushed Police Officer Taken Off Life Support)

Mosby came in last place in the 2022 primary election for state’s attorney in 2022, according to the Baltimore Banner, being defeated by Ivan Bates, who vowed to reverse her policy of not prosecuting certain offenses.

Mosby came to national prominence in 2015, when she prosecuted six police officers over the death of Freddie Gray. Mosby’s office failed to secure convictions against any of the officers who were charged in the case.

Mosby also came under fire in 2021 when she asked the Federal Communications Commission to look into the broadcast license of WBFF TV, a local Fox affiliate owned by Sinclair Broadcasting, after the outlet ran stories critical of her, including an article about her purchase of the vacation homes.

Mosby faces up to five years in prison on each count, according to the Baltimore Banner.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.