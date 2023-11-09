Entertainment

Musician Sues Former Grammy Awards CEO For Sexual Assault





Leena Nasir
A female musician sued former Grammy Awards CEO Neil Portnow, accusing him of sexual assault dating back to 2018, the New York Post reported.

The woman is described as an internationally famous musician who played at Carnegie Hall, but has not been named at this time, according to The New York Post. Court documents accusing Portnow of assault were reportedly filed in the Supreme Court in Manhattan under the Adult Survivors Act on Wednesday. She has also reportedly accused the Recording Academy of negligence in this matter.

The act temporarily enables victims of sexual assault to come forward with their allegations past the state’s usual deadlines, the outlet noted.

The woman alleged Portnow gave her a drink during an interview she had scheduled with him at his hotel in New York City in 2018. She claimed the drink caused her to intermittently lose consciousness, during which time she alleged he proceeded to assault her, according to the New York Post.

A spokesperson for Portnow issued a statement calling the accusations against him “completely false.” The representative said the woman was “undoubtedly motivated by Mr. Portnow’s refusal to comply with the Plaintiff’s outrageous demands for money and assistance in obtaining a residence visa for her,” according to to The New York Post. (RELATED: Russell Brand’s Accuser Shares Letter Written After Alleged Assault)

The woman said she notified the Academy about her grievances and made them aware of her allegations.

The Academy released a statement saying, “We continue to believe the claims to be without merit and intend to vigorously defend the Academy in this lawsuit,” the NY Post noted.

Portnow served as the President and CEO of the Recording Academy until 2019, at which time he resigned from his position. The allegations first came to light in 2020, after Portnow had stepped down.