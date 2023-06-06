Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Rape Case Before Trial

Famous actor Cuba Gooding Jr. settled his rape case out of court just as his trial was about to begin.

Minutes after jurors were scheduled to gather in a New York federal courtroom Tuesday, a calendar entry in the court docket said, “TRIAL OFF. Reason for cancellation (on consent): the parties have resolved the matter,” according to Global News. The alleged victim, who had remained anonymous and was set to have her identity revealed as part of the trial, was suing Gooding Jr. for $6 million in damages, according to USA Today. The details surrounding the settlement have not been made public at this time.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has settled accusations that he raped a woman in a New York City hotel a decade ago, according to court records.https://t.co/OrlNPTBZWo — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 6, 2023

The accuser alleged Gooding Jr. raped her in a New York City hotel room a decade ago. The actor denied all allegations against him and said they had consensual sex after meeting in a restaurant. Gooding Jr.’s legal team insisted his accuser had bragged about having sex with a celebrity, and pushed back on her rape allegations, according to USA Today.

The accuser’s lawyers were seeking $2 million in compensatory damages and $4 million in punitive damages for what they called “significant emotional distress” she suffered after her alleged encounter with the star. (RELATED: Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty To One Count Of Forcible Touching)

The night in question allegedly unfolded in August 2013 in the VIP lounge of a restaurant in the Greenwich Village section of Manhattan. The accuser alleged she was encouraged to proceed to Gooding Jr.’s hotel room so he could change his clothes, but said he became violent in the room and forcibly raped her, according to USA Today.

The alleged victim no longer has to reveal her name since the case has been settled before trial.