Reality Star Fired After Claiming That ‘Hollywood Is Ran By The Jews’: REPORT

A&E has reportedly severed ties with Lana Tufo after the reality television star posted controversial comments to social media, according to StopAntisemitism.

The “Flip Wars” star commented on a post that featured Gal Gadot. “She’s pro-Israel and this person is saying Hollywood is going to cancel her. No they’re not because Hollywood is ran by the Jews,” Tufo wrote, according to screenshots posted by StopAntisemitism.

Tufo went on to say, “The OP is obviously an antisemite. What about it?” which triggered a slew of comments from angry social media users, accusing her of making antisemitic remarks.

StopAntisemitism slammed Tufo for her comments. “We are disgusted to see @AENetworksstar @LanaTufo state ‘Hollywood is ran by the Jews’. Antisemitic tropes that claim Jews control the media, banks, and governments are part of a longstanding conspiracy of secret Jewish power,” they wrote on Twitter.

“This must NOT be tolerated@Hearst @WaltDisneyCo,” they added.

The organization returned to social media a short time later to provide an update.

“UPDATE: Lana Tufo is no longer affiliated with the A&E Network,” the organization wrote to Twitter. “Furthermore, A&E has ensure StopAntisemitism that no reruns will be aired featuring Lana Tufo.” (RELATED: Adidas Reportedly Tolerated Kanye West’s Misconduct For Years Before Parting Ways)

Tufo made her television debut in 2017 as the host of “Flip Wars” on A&E. She has not issued a public comment since the announcement.