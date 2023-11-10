Famous Designer Davide Renne Dies Nine Days After Starting Lead Role At Moschino, Company Says

Davide Renne, the newly appointed creative director of luxury fashion house Moschino, died Friday at the age of 46, according to a statement from the fashion brand’s parent company.

Renne died nine days after starting his new role as Moschino’s creative director, Aeffe SpA’s statement shows. Renne was hired into the prestigious role Oct. 16 and had just recently begun the new position. “There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time,” Aeffe SpA chairman Massimo Ferretti said.

Shockwaves ran through the fashion industry at the sudden passing of such a talented, vibrant team member.

“Davide joined us only a few days ago, when a sudden illness took him from us too soon,” Ferretti continued. “We still can’t believe what happened.”

Renne was set to debut his first collection with the company at Milan Fashion in February 2024, according to CNN.

He brought a wealth of talent and experience to the role, having previously worked as the head of womenswear at Gucci, per the outlet. Renne was selected to replace Jeremy Scott, who had spent a decade in the top role at the fashion house.

The young fashion expert recently spoke out about his enthusiasm for his new position.

“What fashion — Italian fashion especially, and the house of Moschino most of all, can achieve with its enormous power, should be accomplished with a sense of play, of joy,” Renne said in a press release, CNN reported.

David Renne – the newly appointed Moschino Creative Director Passed away. Rest in Power 🙏 He has previously worked at Gucci for 20 years rising to the level of head womenswear in Alessandro M’s era at Gucci.#Moschino #DavidRenne #fashionnews pic.twitter.com/0WMp0fZeGk — couturesoireebyadeel (@couturebyadeel) November 10, 2023

“Thank you, Mr. Ferretti for giving me the keys to your playroom. I can’t wait to begin,” Renne said at the time.

Ferretti paid tribute to Renne's charismatic energy and passion for his job.

“Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected. Today we are left with the responsibility of carrying on what his imagination and creativity had only envisioned,” he said.

The nature of Renne’s illness and his official cause of death have not been shared at the time of writing.

The story continues to develop.