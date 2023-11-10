2-Year-Old Daughter Of R&B Singer Victoria Monét Becomes Youngest Person Ever Nominated For A Grammy

It’s never too earlyto start racking up fame and celebrity. Just ask Hazel Monét.

The two-year-old daughter of R&B star Victoria Monét was nominated for not one but two Grammy awards on Friday, according to Rolling Stone. Hazel’s guest feature on her mom’s song “Hollywood” netted her a nomination for Best Traditional R&B Performance, and she also shares in the Best R&B Album nomination for “Jaguar II,” the album on which “Hollywood” appeared, the outlet noted.

Hazel, who can be heard giggling and squealing in the final seconds of the song, is the youngest nominee in Grammy history, per Rolling Stone.

The nominations are a first for both mother and daughter, Rolling Stone reported.

Victoria also earned five additional nominations in categories including Best New Artist and Record of the Year, according to the outlet.

With nine nods, SZA leads the nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards. Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét follow close behind with seven nominations apiece. And the “Barbie” soundtrack earned 11. Here’s a rundown. pic.twitter.com/S2UfRRTD5G — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 10, 2023

Hazel’s youth makes her a record-setter, but she and Victoria are not the first mother and daughter duo to receive a Grammy nomination. Blue Ivy Carter received a nomination when she was nine years old for work on her mother Beyoncé’s song “Brown Skin Girl,” Rolling Stone noted. (RELATED: Grammys Will probably Ignore America’s #1 Artist For The Dumbest Reason)

Born on Feb. 21, 2021, Hazel will turn three just a few weeks after the 66th annual Gammy Awards, which are set to take place on Feb. 4, according to Billboard.