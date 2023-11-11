Newborn’s Remains Found Dumped Among Trash At Recycling Plant

A newborn’s remains were found Thursday in a recycling facility in southeastern Massachusetts, authorities said Friday.

A 911 call at about 10:40 a.m. alerted police to the newborn’s remains among the trash that had been trucked to the Zero Waste Solutions recycling facility in Rochester, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said in a statement. All processing at the facility was suspended as officers began investigating the find, Rochester Police said in a separate statement.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the infant’s death and how and why the remains were disposed of in the trash, Cruz said in his statement.

The remains of a baby girl were found in the same facility in April, Boston 25 News reported. The remains reportedly arrived as part of trash collected from Martha’s Vineyard, leading authorities to believe the mother lived on, recently visited or was linked in some other way to Martha’s Vineyard, per the report. (RELATED: Father Facing Murder Charge After Missing Son’s Body Found In Trash)

Rochester Police report that for the second time this year, a human baby was found among the recycling products being processed at the Harvey Waste recycling facility. Read More: Rochester Police: Human Baby Found Among Recycling at Plant | https://t.co/zVawx6C4h6 pic.twitter.com/cbf9pTBI21 — WBSM (@WBSM1420) November 10, 2023

Rochester residents reacted with shock. “It’s sad, it’s very sad,” said one to Boston 25 News. “I think it’s totally out of character,” said another to Boston 25 News.

The National Safe Haven Alliance (NSHA), which provides support for mothers who feel they cannot keep their newborn babies, expressed concern over the news of the recurrence of the incident.

“It’s horrible the first time it happened at this recycling plant, and to see it happen again, it’s really just horrible,” Noelle Ozimek, Harvard Medical School scientist and director of research and development at NSHA, told Boston 25 News. “So we’re here to tell people that they do have other options other than leaving their baby in this situation,” she added.