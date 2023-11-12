‘Slow And Frustrating’: Dem Rep. Brian Higgins Announces Plans To Resign

Democratic New York Rep. Brian Higgins announced Sunday his intention to resign from Congress in February 2024 after serving for 19 years, citing his frustration with the pace of the legislative body.

“I’ve always been a little impatient, and that trait has helped us deliver remarkable progress for this community. But the pace in Washington, D.C. can be slow and frustrating, especially this year.” Higgins said in the announcement. “Therefore, after thoughtful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to leave Congress and explore other ways I can build up and serve Buffalo and Western New York.”

“Congress is not the institution that I went to 19 years ago. It’s a very different place today,” he said at a press conference, the Associated Press reported. “We’re spending more time doing less. And the American people aren’t being served.”

After 19 years serving the WNY community in the US House of Representatives, I have made the decision to step down from Congress in February of 2024. It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent my hometown & I look forward to spending more time in the community I love. pic.twitter.com/sMSe9wvS47 — Brian Higgins (@RepBrianHiggins) November 12, 2023

Higgins noted he had rarely spent time on Capitol Hill, choosing instead to take “the first flight each week” back home and serve his community on the ground, the statement reads.

Elected to represent New York’s 26th Congressional District, Higgins has been a member of the Committee on Ways and Means and the Budget Committee.

As he steps down, Higgins joins a group of U.S. representatives who recently decided not to seek re-election, including Republican Idaho Rep. Brad Wenstrup and Democratic Washington Rep. Derek Kilmer. (RELATED: Ken Buck Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection)

While local outlets have suggested a potential role at Buffalo’s Shea’s Performing Arts Center post-resignation, Higgins’ office has remained noncommittal, indicating further details will be disclosed in due time.