Former NFL Star D.J. Hayden Dies Along Five Others In Early Morning Car Accident

Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden, 33, was among the six people who died in a car accident in Houston, as confirmed Saturday by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The crash occurred early Saturday morning and involved two cars, a Chrysler 300 and an Acura SUV, according to Fox News. Houston police determined the driver of the Chrysler 300, who allegedly ran a red light, was at fault, per the outlet. Four individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, while four others were initially taken to the hospital, per the outlet. Two of the transported individuals later succumbed to their injuries, according to the outlet.

The Raiders Family is mourning the tragic loss of former cornerback D.J. Hayden. pic.twitter.com/cZPn9z181D — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 11, 2023

The Houston Police Department identified the victims as five males and one female, with one of the males appearing to be homeless, according to the outlet. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. Among the deceased were former Cougar football players Zach McMillian and Ralph Oragwu. McMillan received All-American Athletic Conference second-team honors during his time at Houston from 2010 to 2013, per the outlet. Oragwu played as an offensive lineman at the University of Houston from 2009 to 2013, the outlet added. (RELATED: Former NFL Player Jessie Lemonier Dies Suddenly At Age 25)

Hayden was born in Houston and played college football at the University of Houston. He survived a near-fatal heart injury during a Nov. 6, 2012 practice at the University of Houston, according to Fox News.

The Raiders released a statement mourning the loss of Hayden and highlighting his courage, perseverance and dedication to his teammates. Hayden, a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2013, played for the Raiders, Lions and Jaguars during his nine-year NFL career, finishing with 4.5 sacks and four interceptions, per the outlet.

“The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with D.J.’s loved ones at this time,” the Raiders said in their statement.

The University of Houston also expressed its condolences, stating the entire community was heartbroken over the tragic passing of the former football student-athletes.