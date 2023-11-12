Megan Rapinoe Suffers Sudden Injury, Hobbles Off Pitch In Her Final Career Match

Megan Rapinoe, while playing for OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), suffered a non-contact right leg injury during the NWSL championship match Saturday night — and it took place early in the contest. Hobbling off the pitch, Rapinoe required assistance in what was the final match of her career.

Breaking toward Gotham FC’s Maitane Lopez while she was dribbling the ball near the penalty area, Rapinoe suddenly went down on the field. After staying on the ground for a few moments, Rapinoe needed the help of two trainers. Together, they made the sizable walk down the end line and then across the sideline to get back to the bench of the Reign at Snapdrago Stadium, the home of San Diego State.

Gotham FC’s Ali Grieger, who is retiring like Rapinoe, came over and gave a hug to her ex-teammate from the United States Women’s National Team.

The final play of Megan Rapinoe’s career: Randomly falling over on the ground without even being touched. So fitting 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6un5gvvQUk — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 12, 2023

It’s currently unknown how serious Rapinoe‘s injury is.

Going into the game, the hype was surrounding a square off between Rapinoe and Krieger, with neither individual having an NWSL championship on their resume, according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: ‘Don’t Give A F*ck What Happens’: Landon Donovan Calls Out Jurgen Klinsmann For 2014 US World Cup Team)

It appeared the Snapdragon pitch was in better quality shape than it was Nov. 5, when the Reign took out the San Diego Wave to punch their ticket into the championship match. Some areas of the field, however, were seemingly still in bad shape: the game between the Reign and Wave took place 24 hours following a San Diego State football game.