Editorial

Victoria’s Secret Went Woke, Went Broke And Now Wants To Bring Back ‘Sexiness’

Victoria's Secret Angels Land In Rome

(Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Font Size:

Victoria’s Secret is pivoting away from woke ideology and a string of progressive marketing campaigns after suffering a significant drop in sales this year, multiple outlets reported.

The rebrand is over, Business of Fashion’s Cathaleen Chen said. The brand is moving away from its previous strategy of more “inclusive” marketing campaigns after it saw a five percent drop in sales from 2022 to 2023.

After trying to go woke, notably featuring LGBTQ icon and former U.S. Women’s National Team soccer player Megan Rapinoe as a brand ambassador, Victoria’s Secret will be moving back in the direction of selling “sexiness.” (RELATED: Toni Breidinger Announces She’s Now A Victoria’s Secret Model)

“Sexiness can be inclusive,” Victoria’s Secret brand president Greg Unis said, according to Business of Fashion. 

In a 2021 interview, Rapinoe called Victoria’s Secret’s previous brand “patriarchal, sexist, viewing not just what it meant to be sexy but what the clothes were trying to accomplish through a male lens and through what men desired,” according to the New York Post. 

Well, it turns out the patriarchy pushes panties a lot more than woke ideology. CEO Martin Waters admitted as much, saying that “[d]espite everyone’s best endeavors, it’s not been enough to carry the day,” according to the NY Post. 

The iconic brand has already begun to re-sexify, bringing back their vaunted fashion show after a four-year hiatus, and hiring more classically beautiful women like Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber for ad campaigns, according to Business of Fashion.