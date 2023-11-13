City Workers Discover 10-Foot-Long Surprise While Clearing Water Line Obstruction

City workers discovered a 10-foot-long surprise while clearing an obstructed water line in Mexico, Riviera Maya News reported.

A large crocodile was found obstructing one of the main water lines in Ciudad Victoria, according to Riviera Maya News.

The Drinking Water and Sewerage Commission workers heard a strange sound, which they discovered was the tail of a crocodile flicking back and forth, the outlet reported. Civil Protection personnel were called to the scene to remove the reptile from inside the underground plant system.

The crocodile was more than three meters long (roughly 10 feet) and weighed approximately 200 pounds, according to the outlet. Fourteen people were involved in moving the creature out of obstruction. (RELATED: Enormous 13-Foot Crocodile Beheaded On Beach)

“A crocodile measuring more than three meters was located in the Guadalupe Victoria aqueduct and after its rescue, was transferred to its natural habitat,” authorities said, according to Riviera Maya News.

City water flow decreased by nearly 70% since the crocodile lodged itself inside the underground plant system, according to Comisión de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado, the outlet reported.