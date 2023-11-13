‘The Garfield Movie’ Trailer Dropped, Reminding Us How Badly We Need This Film

“The Garfield Movie” trailer dropped Monday, and it’s exactly what the world needs right now.

The video clip is a lightning bolt of nostalgia, and is sure to appeal to viewers of all ages and demographics. After all, who doesn’t want to go on an adventure with a gluttonous orange cat? The lasagna-eating, pizza-loving feline takes fans on a journey that starts when Garfield is a homeless stray kitten and follows him into adulthood. The expert manipulator wreaks havoc on Jon Arbuckle’s life, giving fans a dose of the funnies we could all really use right now.

Garfield fans who have grown up with the comic strip character are sure to love the modern-day take on the film, and fans who are new to the cat’s life will be easily mesmerized by the plot line and the sheer thrill ride this movie will take them on.

The Monday-hating cat gets his voice from famous actor Chris Pratt, who is joined by a very talented list of Hollywood stars who have lent their voices to the movie. Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén and Bowen Yang are also featured in the new movie version of “Garfield.”

“After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father — scruffy street cat Vic [Jackson] — Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist,” the movie synopsis reads.

Well this Monday officially doesn’t suck!! Dun dun duuuuuun… the Garfield OFFICIAL trailer is here and it’s better than I could have imagined!! Can’t wait for you all to see the movie… coming soon 😼 #GarfieldMovie @GarfieldMovie pic.twitter.com/nkPLYWAmBM — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 13, 2023

The film is directed by Mark Dindal and written by Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgove and David Reynolds, and is of course based on the characters famously created by Jim Davis. (RELATED: Kevin Hart Plans Mid-Air Heist In New Trailer For ‘Lift’)

“The Garfield Movie” is set to be released in theaters May 24.