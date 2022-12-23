Chris Pratt Reveals Bee Sting On His Eye

Chris Pratt took to Instagram on Dec. 21 to inform fans that his curiosity had led to a bee sting on his eye.

The famous actor wore oversized sunglasses and told fans about how he managed to get stung. Pratt revealed that he had been following a beekeeper on Instagram who frequently handles bees with her bare hands, causing him to think “I can control bees too.” He turned out to be very wrong, and has a painful, swollen eye to show for it.

“So I’ve been following this bee lady on Instagram, she’s so cool and brave and she goes in front of these hives of bees and says, ‘They’re very calm today,'” Pratt said, in a smooth, melodic voice.

“I’m going to remove the bee, I’m going to use my bare hands to sift through the bees and look for the queen,” Pratt said imitating the unnamed beekeeping influencer.

He then told fans he may have believed in that bee lady just a bit too much.

“So it’s built up this false sense of security in me,” the actor said. (RELATED: Video Shows Bee Flying Straight Into Canadian Politician’s Mouth Mid-Speech)

Pratt explained to his 40.2 million followers that he found a bee hive and felt compelled to approach it.

“I went towards it and the man standing next to me said, ‘Be careful, there’s bees,’ and I said, ‘These bees look very calm,'” Pratt drawled. “And I just stared at these bees and then one of the came out and stung me in the eyeball.”

He proceeded to take off his sunglasses to reveal his eye, which was so badly swollen he could barely open it.

“So, anyways, fuck that bee lady,” Pratt concluded.