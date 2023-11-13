GOP Reps Vote With Dems To Kill Motion To Impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas

The U.S. House voted Monday to refer articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas to committee.

The resolution was introduced by Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday. The House did not end up voting on the legislation as eight Republicans voted with Democrats to refer the resolution to committee. The vote was 209-201. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Suggests Mayorkas May Have Perjured Himself In New Letter To DHS)

In the past 23 months since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2022 there have been at least 269 known or suspected terrorists that have been apprehended between ports of entry at the border and likely many more among the “got-aways.”

“Our border is wide open and Americans are dying everyday. It’s time for Congress to hold the Biden administration accountable. It’s time to IMPEACH Mayorkas. Tonight, the House will vote on the Democrat motion to table (kill) my articles of impeachment against Mayorkas. Every Republican should stand strong and vote AGAINST the motion,” Greene said on Twitter before the vote.

“A vote to table is a vote with Democrats to protect Mayorkas and against impeachment,” she added. (RELATED: House GOP Report Finds Mayorkas Committed ‘Mass Waste And Abuse’ Of Taxpayer Dollars Ahead Of Possible Impeachment)

