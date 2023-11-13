‘You Can’t, Can You?’: Jeremy Corbyn Refuses To Declare Hamas A ‘Terror Group’ In Heated Showdown With Piers Morgan

Former U.K. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn refused to call Hamas a “terror group” during a Monday interview with TalkTV host Piers Morgan.

Sparks flew between Corbyn and Morgan after the former sidestepped clarifying his stance on the Hamas terror group. Morgan became increasingly irritated at Corbyn’s refusal to answer whether he believed Hamas should “stay in power” and whether they are a “terror group.” (RELATED: Anti-Israel Demonstrators Harass Jewish Students In Library Of Cooper Union College)

Piers Morgan asks Jeremy Corbyn 15 times whether the former Labour leader thinks Hamas is a terror group. Jeremy Corbyn refuses to answer.@piersmorgan | @jeremycorbyn pic.twitter.com/F9kr1OLtj1 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 13, 2023

“Should Hamas stay in power?” Morgan asked.

“Listen, what I said was, a ceasefire means a ceasefire. It means both sides have to ceasefire,” Corbyn said.

Morgan pressed him again.

“Should Hamas stay in power?” Morgan doubled down.

Corbyn, flustered, asked Morgan if he’s “done yet?” He clarified that he doesn’t “approve” of Hamas, but would not directly answer Morgan’s question.

“Are they a terror group?” Morgan asked.

“Everybody knows what they are,” Corbyn said.

“Can you say it?” Morgan said. “Can you call them a terror group?”

“You can’t, can you?” Morgan followed up after pressing Corbyn on whether he was “prepared to call Hamas a terror group.”

Morgan continued to ask Corbyn multiple times if he believes Hamas is a terror group. Corbyn became frustrated and tried to push past the question.

“Answer the question!” Morgan exclaimed. “Are they a terror group?”

Corbyn tried to talk about a ceasefire, and Morgan immediately interrupted him and demanded he answer whether Hamas should be consider a terror group. The left-wing political leader tried to shift the discussion to a ceasefire again, and asked Morgan why he wouldn’t discuss the popularity of securing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“I’ve asked you two questions. Should Hamas stay in power and are they a terror group? You’re refusing to answer either of them. That is very telling, and you wonder why people think you had a problem with Jewish people,” Morgan said.

Corbyn and the Labour Party of the UK have previously been accused of antisemitism.

Pro-Hamas protesters have taken to the streets in demonstrations against Israel in the month following Hamas’ deadly incursion into the Jewish state. Many progressives have refused to condemn Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks against Israel.