Israeli PM Says Pro-Palestinian Protesters Are Supporting ‘Sheer Evil’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said pro-Palestinian protesters are supporting “sheer evil” during a Sunday interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

Pro-Palestinian supporters have recently gathered for large and sometimes violent protests to condemn Israel and blame the country for the barbarous attack launched by Hamas terrorists. Many have chanted antisemitic slurs such as “From the river to the sea” and “Fuck the Jews.”

“I have to say, in the United States, I’m glad to see that the majority of the American people support Israel. They understand that we’re fighting the just battle of civilization against barbarism. But those who protest for Hamas, you’re protesting for sheer evil. There are a lot of misguided people out there who don’t know the facts. You’re talking to people deliberately targeted civilians, who raped and murdered women, who beheaded men, who burnt babies alive, who kidnapped little babies and hostages and Holocaust survivors, you name it. These are people you’re supporting.”

“Now, it’s like in World War II, the Allies are fighting the Nazis. The chancellor of Germany said that Hamas are the new Nazis, so imagine now: the Allies are fighting the Nazis, they invaded France after they were attacked by the Nazis, they went into deep cities of Germany. Obviously, the Nazis are now fighting within civilian quarters and civilians get killed. In fact, many of them were killed. Millions were killed. Who do you protest against? Do you protest against the Nazis or do you protest against the Allies?”

"Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker said the protesters are protesting against Israel's retaliation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip as many civilians in Gaza have been killed. Netanyahu said he wishes no civilians would be killed in the war, but Hamas is using them as human shields while Israel defends itself against terrorists.

“If I had my way, there wouldn’t be a single civilian death,” the prime minister said. “If I had my way, no civilians would be killed. If Israel had its way, and our calls would be headed, they’d all be out of harm’s way. And in fact, I’m saying this luckily now and fortunately, hundreds of thousands have moved out of harm’s way, heading our calls and overcoming Hamas’ threats to them at gunpoint not to leave the zone.”

Netanyahu said Hamas’ reports of the current civilian death toll should not be trusted, and the real number is lower than theirs. He said there has been a “steady decline” of civilian deaths and said their goal is to have the lowest number of civilians killed as possible.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters and rioters gathered in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 4 where they vandalized White House property and the fence bordering the White House lawn. They continuously chanted “Allahu Akbar,” which is Arabic for “God is Great,” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Authorities only made one arrest that night for “destruction of property.”

Some protesters were arrested in mid-October as they gathered inside the Cannon House Office Building to demand a ceasefire. Another handful of protesters in New York City’s Times Square held up swastikas and said antisemitic slurs such as “Fuck Israel” and “Fuck the Jews” during a demonstration organized by The New York City Democratic Socialists of America.

Antisemites stormed the main airport in Russia’s predominately Muslim Dagestan region to hunt down Israelis and Jewish people and chanted ““kill Israelis and Jews.”