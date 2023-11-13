Kid Rock And Jason Aldean Among Top Stars Performing At Rock The Country Festival

Kid Rock and Jason Aldean announced they will join forces for the Rock the Country tour, and they’re bringing some talented artists with them.

Rock and Aldean blasted the news of the upcoming tour on social media Monday, letting fans know they are going to headline seven small-town festivals across the United States, for the performance of a lifetime. Their announcement unveiled the dates for the tour, which will run from April through to July 2024.

Can’t wait to bring you Rock The Country. A music festival like no other for hard working folks who love this country!

“Can’t wait to bring you Rock The Country. A music festival like no other for hard working folks who love this country! Details at rockthecountry.com,” Rock wrote on social media.

Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Nelly and a number of other talented stars will take the stage for an intimate show designed to make fans squeal with delight.

“Rock the Country is for everyone who makes this country run and loves America,” Kid Rock said in a statement, according to People. “Nobody knows how to party like Small Town America.”

Rock The Country will stop off in Kentucky, Alabama and South Carolina, and will kick off in Louisiana for shows on April 5 and 6.

Each of the seven stops will include two days worth of top notch performances. Other artists who will be joining the tour include Travis Tritt, Lee Brice, Warren Zeiders, Big and Rich ft. Gretchen Wilson, Randy Houser and Uncle Kracker.

“This festival is our way of giving back to these communities and providing an experience like never before,” president of 46 Entertainment Nathan Baugh said in a press release, according to People. “We are passionate about curating an event that combines top-tier musical talent with the charm of small-town America, and we can’t wait for fans to join us on this historic musical journey.” (RELATED: Kid Rock Doesn’t Want ‘Snowflakes’ At His Concert)

He noted the significance of the entertainment tour.

“Rock the Country is more than just a festival; it’s a celebration of music, community, and the shared love for country music that binds us all together,” Baugh said.

Tour presale tickets will be available November 16, and the public sale opens up November 17, according to People.