Kid Rock Spotted Drinking A Bud Light

Kid Rock was vocal about boycotting Bud Light and went as far as obliterating cases of beer with an assault rifle to prove his point, but a recently released photograph suggests he just couldn’t help but throw one back.

The “All Summer Long” singer was spotted drinking a can of Bud Light at Skydeck in Nashville on Thursday, and he’s going to have some explaining to do. The famous rocker made headlines this summer for shouting “Fuck Bud Light and fuck Anheuser-Busch” but he seemed perfectly content sipping on one while taking in Colt Ford’s show, according to TMZ.

LOL. Last night Kid Rock was pictured drinking a Bud Light at a concert after he led an effort to cancel the company. It wasn’t long ago he shot up a case of Bud Light with an AR-15. https://t.co/HpQS6DHyri pic.twitter.com/fPW2rG64M7 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 18, 2023

Posts circulating on social media show the former rocker holding the can in one hand while casually taking sips of the beer and chatting with his friends. He looked perfectly content drinking Bud Light just months slamming the woke beer brand for partnering with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. (RELATED: Kid Rock Doesn’t Want ‘Snowflakes’ At His Concert)

Fans are wondering if Kid Rock has cooled off since his lead-slinging tirade in April, when he threw down cases of Bud on his property and used them for target practice with his AR-15, or if this was just an innocent mistake. Either way, they’ve taken notice.

Several fans took to social media to slam the rocker for his contradictory behavior, with some trolling him for so quickly abandoning his own beliefs.

But hey, maybe it was the only beer on offer. What was he supposed to do? Stay sober?