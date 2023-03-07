Kid Rock Doesn’t Want ‘Snowflakes’ At His Concert

Kid Rock announced a four-date concert tour on Monday and simultaneously made his political stance abundantly clear by calling his show the No Snowflakes Summer Concert.

The singer, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, took to Twitter for his announcement, informing fans he’d be on the road in June and July for a mini-tour that includes a stop in his native Detroit. The four-date tour will feature a different guest in each city, with Chris Janson in Austin, Texas, and Marcus King, Travis Tritt and Grand Funk Railroad at subsequent shows. Rock hopes easily offended folks, who he commonly refers to as “snowflakes,” will steer clear.

2023 ARENA DATES

THE FOUR-CITY LIMITED RUN WILL FEATURE DIFFERENT SPECIAL GUESTS ON EACH NIGHT:

CHRIS JANSON, MARCUS KING, TRAVIS TRITT, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD

Tix Available Tues. Mar 7 with Artist Presale

Tix Available Tues. Mar 7 with Artist Presale

General OnSale Fri. Mar 10 at 10AM Local Time

Rock has been vocal about his political views and distaste for snowflakes, a commonly used term used to reference extremely sensitive people who are claim to be “triggered” by opposing views and beliefs. (RELATED: Woke Haters Come After Sydney Sweeney’s Fashion Statement)

This isn’t Rock’s first time speaking out about woke culture. In 2022, the artist released his single “Don’t Tell Me How to Live,” in which he expressed his disdain for cancel culture and fake news.

It’s hard to say whether any “snowflakes” will float into his tour to catch the live show, but if they do, they’ll at least be well aware that they’re not welcome.