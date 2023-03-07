Editorial

Kid Rock Doesn’t Want ‘Snowflakes’ At His Concert

31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Kid Rock announced a four-date concert tour on Monday and simultaneously made his political stance abundantly clear by calling his show the No Snowflakes Summer Concert.

The singer, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, took to Twitter for his announcement, informing fans he’d be on the road in June and July for a mini-tour that includes a stop in his native Detroit. The four-date tour will feature a different guest in each city, with Chris Janson in Austin, Texas, and Marcus King, Travis Tritt and Grand Funk Railroad at subsequent shows. Rock hopes easily offended folks, who he commonly refers to as “snowflakes,” will steer clear.

Rock has been vocal about his political views and distaste for snowflakes, a commonly used term used to reference extremely sensitive people who are claim to be “triggered” by opposing views and beliefs. (RELATED: Woke Haters Come After Sydney Sweeney’s Fashion Statement)

This isn’t Rock’s first time speaking out about woke culture. In 2022, the artist released his single “Don’t Tell Me How to Live,” in which he expressed his disdain for cancel culture and fake news.

It’s hard to say whether any “snowflakes” will float into his tour to catch the live show, but if they do, they’ll at least be well aware that they’re not welcome.