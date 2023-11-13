‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ Levels Up Its Writing, Production And All-Star Cast In Episode III

Part III of the Paramount+ limited series “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” dropped Sunday, and it really leveled up the story and show thus far.

The third installment of the Bass Reeves journey changed the game when it comes to this already-epic series. We watch as Reeves is officially sworn in as a U.S. marshal by the endlessly talented Donald Sutherland in what is a highly emotional scene, given the historical context.

From here, we’re introduced to a story that flips upside down before the episode is over. First, we meet Garrett Hedlund as Garrett Montgomery, who promises to help Reeves in his search for Bill Crow (Forrest Goodluck).

Crow is a wanted man, and you can be sure Reeves is gonna get him. But it’s the shocking twist ending that really leveled up this show … and it was needed.

The first two episodes of “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” were superb, don’t get me wrong, but you could tell executive producer Taylor Sheridan hadn’t written the script. These episodes lacked Sheridan’s signature ability to tug at the strings of the human condition, which is why his shows like “Yellowstone” and “Special Ops: Lioness” do so well with viewers and critics alike. (RELATED: Apparently A Shocking Real-Life Story Is Ignored In ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’)

Some of that Sheridan sugar was clearly applied to “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” Part III, either via the man himself or Chad Feehan’s growing creative talent. And I can’t wait to see what happens next.