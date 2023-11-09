Apparently A Shocking Real-Life Story Is Ignored In ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’

The team behind “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” is apparently leaving out the most shocking part of this historical figure’s history.

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” was released Sunday on Paramount+, and is part of the Sheridan-verse developed for the creator of “Yellowstone,” Taylor Sheridan. The story follows the real-life escapades of America’s first black U.S. marshal, Bass Reeves, who arrested thousands of outlaws during his life-long dedication to justice.

But there’s a huge part of Reeves’ story being left out of the Paramount+ production, according to ScreenRant. It turns out Reeves’ son, Bennie, murdered Reeves’ second wife, Castella Brown, after discovering she’d allegedly committed adultery, per the outlet.

Bennie killed Brown in 1902, according to ScreenRant, just six years after Reeves’ first wife and Bennie’s mother, Jennie Reeves, died.

Reeves ended up bringing his son to justice, forcing a full confession and leading him to serve a measly 11 years in prison for his heinous behavior. It’s clear this lawman had a zero-tolerance policy for the law, even when it comes to his own family. (RELATED: ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ First Two Episodes Are Utterly Stunning)

The story only runs from 1862 to 1877, so a lot is being left out from Reeves’ life. Depending on the success of this show (and a script that wasn’t written by Sheridan, but instead Chad Feehan), it might not be a limited series after all. We’ll have to wait and see.