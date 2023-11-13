Michael Malone Just Agreed To A Bank-Breaking Extension With Denver, And It Is Much Deserved To Say The Least: REPORT

Much deserved, Mike! Much deserved!

Head coach Michael Malone and the Denver Nuggets have agreed on a contract extension that will put the skipper as one of the highest-paid coaches in the entire NBA, according to ESPN.

The new deal for Malone comes after he led Denver to the 2023 NBA championship, which was the first in the history of the Nuggets franchise.

With Malone now in place long-term, the golden partnership between him and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and a Denver roster that’s completely stacked, it gives the Nuggets a clear chance at more titles for years to come. (RELATED: LeBron Takes Jab At Michigan In Outright Cringe Fashion)

Kick starting Denver to a 8-2 record to begin the season and currently sitting in first-place in the Western Conference, Malone has been brilliantly building up the franchise for eight seasons now, taking them all the way from the draft lottery to their first championship. The 16-4 run that the Nuggets achieved in the 2023 postseason was the most dominant in league history since the Golden State Warriors pulled it off back in 2017.

ESPN Sources: The Denver Nuggets’ Michael Malone — who led the franchise to the 2023 NBA championship — has agreed on a contract extension that’ll make him one of the league’s highest paid coaches. pic.twitter.com/klyGsLSYKO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 13, 2023

It’s been absolutely remarkable what Michael Malone has done with the Denver Nuggets, and though he doesn’t get the respect that he deserves from the national media, at least he’s getting his respect in the form of a paycheck.

Congratulations, Mike! You deserve it!