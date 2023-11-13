Editorial

Michael Malone Just Agreed To A Bank-Breaking Extension With Denver, And It Is Much Deserved To Say The Least: REPORT

Head coach Michael Malone reacts during the Denver Nuggets victory parade and rally after winning the 2023 NBA Championship at Civic Center Park on June 15, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Much deserved, Mike! Much deserved!

Head coach Michael Malone and the Denver Nuggets have agreed on a contract extension that will put the skipper as one of the highest-paid coaches in the entire NBA, according to ESPN.

The new deal for Malone comes after he led Denver to the 2023 NBA championship, which was the first in the history of the Nuggets franchise.

With Malone now in place long-term, the golden partnership between him and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and a Denver roster that’s completely stacked, it gives the Nuggets a clear chance at more titles for years to come. (RELATED: LeBron Takes Jab At Michigan In Outright Cringe Fashion)

Kick starting Denver to a 8-2 record to begin the season and currently sitting in first-place in the Western Conference, Malone has been brilliantly building up the franchise for eight seasons now, taking them all the way from the draft lottery to their first championship. The 16-4 run that the Nuggets achieved in the 2023 postseason was the most dominant in league history since the Golden State Warriors pulled it off back in 2017.

It’s been absolutely remarkable what Michael Malone has done with the Denver Nuggets, and though he doesn’t get the respect that he deserves from the national media, at least he’s getting his respect in the form of a paycheck.

Congratulations, Mike! You deserve it!