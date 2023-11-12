LeBron Takes Jab At Michigan In Outright Cringe Fashion

Man, LeBron is so cringe.

As we all know, LeBron James is an Ohio State fan (though he’s actually a Florida State fan, just sayin’), but, being the fraud he is, he’s now apparently a Buckeyes fan because of straight up public relations. Let’s not even kid ourselves there.

Anyways, being the “Ohio State fan” that he is, Lebron took advantage of the opportunity to take a shot at their biggest rivals, the Michigan Wolverines. News broke Friday of head coach Jim Harbaugh being suspended for the rest of the 2023 regular season following a Big Ten investigation into the football program’s sign-stealing allegations.

On the same day when Harbaugh’s suspension was announced, the self-proclaimed king and his Los Angeles Lakers squared off against head coach Frank Vogel and the Phoenix Suns. With some members of Los Angeles’ roster being coached by Vogel, LeBron made the suggestion they might be able to read some of the Suns’ signals. And that’s when the door flew wide open for James to have the opportunity to take a swipe at the Wolverines. (RELATED: LeBron’s Latest Project Proves That His Ego Is Out Of Control — We’re Talking Ancient Pharaoh Levels Of Ego Here)

And that’s exactly what he did in this glorious post-game interview for him … and cringe for the rest of us.

“The best thing about tonight is we were able to get those signals and we’ll still be able to play on Sunday,” said James. “We won’t get suspended, like that team up north.”

WATCH:

“We don’t get suspended like that team up North.” LeBron says the Lakers stole signals from Frank Vogel, but jokes that they can still play unlike Michigan 😂 pic.twitter.com/kjGbzWgHjw — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 11, 2023

So cringe…