‘Doesn’t Represent Me’: Rashida Tlaib’s Jewish Constituents Dismayed At Her Refusal To Condemn Hamas

Some of Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s Jewish constituents are unhappy with her failure to condemn Hamas, according to The New York Times.

Tlaib is staunchly pro-Palestinian and has made a multitude of anti-Israel comments following the Hamas terrorist attacks that killed over 1,400 people. Multiple Jewish constituents are saying Tlaib isn’t fully representing them following her response to the attacks, according to the Times. (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib Sobs As She Repeats Hamas Claim About Hospital Bombing)

“I was hopeful that she was going to represent the whole district,” Pamela Lippitt, a communications coach in Southfield, Michigan who is Jewish and active in pro-Israel causes, told the Times. “But she just — she doesn’t represent me.”

Over 2,000 people gathered at Congregation Shaarey Zedek, a prominent Conservative synagogue in Ms. Tlaib’s district, following the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel for a fundraiser for humanitarian aid, according to the Times. Aaron Starr, the congregation’s rabbi, said Tlaib “has chosen not to reach out, and she has responded to my efforts to communicate with her with misleading form letters” and accused Tlaib of “siding with the terrorist organization Hamas.”

“I had so many people coming up to me saying that they don’t feel seen, heard, represented,” Michigan Democratic state Sen. Jeremy Moss, who represents Southfield, Michigan, a suburb with a large Jewish population in Ms. Tlaib’s district, told the Times.

Moss also said that many other left-wing Reps. such as Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar condemned Hamas after the attack, but Tlaib did not and four days later described the attack as “a war crime just like the collective punishment of Palestinians right now is a war crime.”

“I think what’s happening to children in Gaza is a travesty. Jewish pain doesn’t negate Palestinian pain,” Moss told the Times. “But Jews are also in pain, and acknowledgment of that is what’s been missing.”

The House voted to censure Tlaib Nov. 7 over anti-Israel comments made following the terrorist attacks on Israel. Tlaib also previously reposted a tweet with the phrase “From the river to the sea,” which is used by some as a call to eradicate Israel.

Tlaib refused to answer questions from a reporter about Hamas burning children alive and beheading babies and did not condemn the organization on Oct. 10.

Tlaib did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.