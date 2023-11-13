Son Allegedly Kills Father By Running Him Over Multiple Times Outside Bar

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly running over and killing his 86-year-old father in a bar parking lot Saturday night, according to authorities.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputies arrived to the scene of the hit-and-run at around 8:36 p.m. and learned that the victim, Thomas McKeown, had been walking toward a black 2019 Dodge Ram truck that had backed into a parking spot, FOX 13 reported. McKeown then reportedly fell in front of the truck, which then accelerated out of the parking space, ran him over and dragged him across the lot, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Police Charge Husband Who Allegedly Killed Wife In Hit-And-Run, Left Her For Dead Beside Road)

Mark McKeown 61 , kills Thomas McKeown 86.

Man Repeatedly Runs Over Father in Florida Hit-and-Run, Cops Say https://t.co/D4MclKPjHG via @thedailybeast — sylvaner (@Sylvaners) November 12, 2023

The truck, allegedly driven by the victim’s 61-year-old son, Mark Mckeown, drove back and forth over the body several times before leaving the scene, according to a PCSO news release.

McKeown later returned to the scene on foot, claimed not to know what had happened and denied seeing his father on the ground or hitting anyone with his truck, according to the release.

Deputies said that surveillance footage recorded the whole incident and that they found “blood/tissue” under the truck, Law & Crime reported. Mark McKeown was arrested and charged him with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and is currently being held on $50,000 bond, according to Law & Crime .

The elder McKeown was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, per the PCSO release. Authorities reported that Mark McKeown may have been impaired when he allegedly ran over his father, the release noted.

The investigation is ongoing.