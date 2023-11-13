15 Bullies Allegedly Beat Teen To Death After He Defended ‘Small Boy,’ Family Says

17-year-old Jonathan Lewis of Las Vegas died Nov. 7 after 15 bullies allegedly beat him while he defended a “small boy,” according to 8 News Now.

Authorities found Lewis severely beaten near his Las Vegas high school, according to 8 News Now.

“One of his smaller friends had something stolen by this group of 15 and they threw the small boy in the trash can and our son confronted them and he was attacked by them,” a GoFundMe page set up by Lewis’ family read. “He’s a courageous young man.” (RELATED: 3 Ohio Men Allegedly Beat Teenager To Death, Steal His Car Outside Of High School Founded By LeBron James)

JUST IN: Jonathan Lewis, a teenage boy who was beaten up by 15 students at a high school in Las Vegas, Nevada had died. Throw them all in prison for life. According to the boy’s father, the brutal beating happened after 17 year old Jonathan Lewis stood up for one of his… pic.twitter.com/PCrA7iMe9t — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 12, 2023

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s homicide unit has been investigating the situation, but no arrests have been made. Investigators told Lewis’ family they plan to charge multiple students involved in the alleged fight with murder, Lewis’ father claimed, per 8 News Now.

Lewis’ father reportedly expressed “disgust and disappointment” at the alleged fight that allegedly killed his son, saying “violence just begets more violence,” 8 News Now noted.

Lewis would like his son’s organs donated to save others, according to 8 News Now.