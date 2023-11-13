‘Maybe You Should Have Arrested Them’: Sebastian Gorka Slams Police Amid Search For Protesters In ‘Jihadi Headbands’

Former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka torched London’s Metropolitan Police (MPS) over their apparent failure to arrest alleged hate crime perpetrators Saturday.

“Maybe you should have arrested them when they were walking around with Jihadi headbands,” Gorka wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday morning.

Gorka was responding to a MPS post which appeared to show demonstrators in headbands and coverings nearly hiding their faces. “We’re investigating the people in this photo in relation to a hate crime that took place,” the MPS wrote.

Maybe you should have arrested them when they were walking around with Jihadi headbands. https://t.co/FVR0dp5qqM — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 12, 2023

Gorka’s post drew mixed reactions from fellow social media users.

“First step… See if any pizza parlors have recently reported the theft of a table cloth,” one user replied, making fun of one of the face coverings.

Others were dead serious, with one user calling for their “arrest,” writing “if they’re hiding their faces..they have more to hide!”

“Cowards won’t show their face,” replied another user. (RELATED: Video Shows Women In Headscarves Taking Down Posters Of Missing Israelis)

Today’s policing operation is now drawing to a close. Officers worked tirelessly to keep London safe, making at least 126 arrests in the face of significant violence. Sadly, nine officers were injured. Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist’s statement gives an overview of events. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 11, 2023

The English capital saw almost 300,000 protesters take to the streets Saturday in support of Palestine. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak labeled some participants “Hamas sympathizers” who were “singing antisemitic chants and brandishing pro-Hamas signs,” according to Reuters.

MPS Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said “a group of 150 [were] wearing face covering and firing fireworks” leading to “arrests” as “some of the fireworks struck officers in the face” after the Palestine Solidarity Campaign march (PSC).

Pro-Palestinian protests have erupted as a global phenomenon, often featuring vandalism, antisemitic chants and arrests.

Police arrested 20 students Thursday at Rhode Island’s Brown University.