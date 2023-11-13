Video Shows Escaped Circus Lion Casually Roaming Neighborhood Street

Imagine just randomly seeing a lion on the side of the road while driving…

That’s exactly what happened in Italy this past weekend after a circus lion escaped and started roaming around in the public.

Taking place Saturday evening, the lion ran away in Ladispoli, a seaside town in Italy. There, a traveling circus was performing, with the giant cat getting out of its cage at one point and then walking around with a ton of shocked witnesses and cameras zoomed in.

The lion was caught on video by multiple bystanders just casually going through residential neighborhoods, hanging out on sidewalks and completely minding its own business. It was actually a sight to see.

Eventually, the lion was tracked down, sedated and brought back to the circus by both the owners and local veterinarians, according to TMZ. And fantastically, no one was hurt while it was out just being a cat.

WATCH:

I would definitely be like everybody else … cameras would just start rollin’! Y’all know how much I love content!

And with the story itself, you can’t help but to enjoy it. Not only did nobody get hurt, but you have to love the fact that this lion was just completely minding its business. Yeah, this is a wild animal from Africa and the animal thunderdome remains undefeated, but you can’t help but to feel bad for it being locked in a cage all the time. You could tell it was enjoying being out in the open, just enjoying that little bit of freedom that it had. (RELATED: Bear Straight Up Jacks A Family’s Taco Bell Order)

A good story with a little bit of sadness … a true heart string-puller.