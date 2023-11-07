Bear Straight Up Jacks A Family’s Taco Bell Order

Bears love Taco Bell too!

It was looking like it was gonna be a good Friday night for one Florida family, ordering $45 worth of Taco Bell through Uber Eats to get their grub on … until a black bear straight up snatched the delivery right off their porch.

Published to TikTok, the footage shows a driver from Uber Eats dropping off the family’s order at their home in the Orlando area and then taking a picture to give them confirmation of a safe drop off. However, as soon as she leaves, a black bear makes an appearance and proceeds to head towards the porch.

After taking a sniff of the bag, the bear then grabs the food with its mouth and just casually walks away.

But what's not shown in the video, however, is the fact that the bear came back not much longer after its initial appearance to steal the drinks that came with the family's meal.

“He came, and he grabbed the food – then he came again for the soda,” Nicole Castro told Fox 35 after she watched the footage from her family’s Ring doorbell.

Following a trail of spilled soda that led them to the driveway, the video shows the family stunned as they were looking for their food.

Uber Eats issued a refund to the family.

WATCH:

You gotta love it!