Viral Video Of Kids Playing With Guns At Children’s Party Has Fans Outraged

A video showing young children playing with seemingly real guns at a thug-themed children’s party in Louisiana has gone viral, and people are outraged.

The video shows a group of men, presumably fathers, standing behind two very young children. The kids took turns picking up what appeared to be real guns and playing with them. They raised the guns into the air proudly, as music played in the background. There was a table in front of the children where they set the guns down, and then picked them back up again. The kids picked wads of money off the table and flaunted it, acting like thugs and bouncing up and down to the tunes.

A Kids party in Louisiana has Gone Viral. Would you ever let your kids do this? pic.twitter.com/G7aKQurg22 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 13, 2023

The children in the video appeared to be under the age of 4 and 8, and there’s a much younger child who is also in the video clip, observing their behavior. A father could be seen bouncing his toddler up and down and holding him way up high to give him a view of the gunplay.

The little boys in the center of the video were impressed with the thug theme, and they smiled proudly as they were encouraged to continue by the group of men standing behind them.

Outraged fans lashed out against the men in the background for promoting and encouraging such behavior.

“Setting them up to be a statistic. I dont like it smh,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Child protection service paying a visit here asap,” said another concerned citizen.

“This is everything what’s wrong with America,” another person said. (RELATED: Child Protective Services Investigates Rapper After Stripper Video Surfaces: REPORT)

There was no context offered about why this video was posted, or what led up to this disturbing scene, other than the explanation that this was a children’s party in Louisiana.

The video has been viewed more than 3.6 million times.