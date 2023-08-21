Fans Slam Star Rapper’s Wife For Apparently Smoking Weed And Drinking While Pregnant

Fans slammed Chrisean Rock and the father of her unborn child, rapper Blueface, after Rock posted a video of herself blazing while pregnant.

The video clip was posted to social media and shows Rock taking a pull from a doob while engaged in a mild disagreement with Blueface. The scenes were being filmed for the couples’ reality television show “Crazy in Love,” but there was very little love left for the pregnant artist after this post went up. Fans immediately slammed Rock for having no regard for the safety of her unborn child.

👀 I love how since this episode of chrisean aired of her smoking profusely & calling her unborn a bitch etc… Her fans are quiet as kept. Nah, let’s get this turnt up a notch‼️that 👶🏽 was doomed b4 birth SMH 🤦🏽‍♂️ Y’all have eyes but no sense. #chrisean #CrazyInLove2 #blueface pic.twitter.com/m7gburcguY — Corey 🔊 (@coreyletterman) August 21, 2023

Rock faced immediate backlash after fans reacted to watching her inhale marijuana as she sat surrounded by a puff of smoke, all while pregnant with her unborn child. The video shows Rock sitting in the kitchen casually puffing away, seemingly unaware that she was endangering the health of her baby.

Blueface didn’t seem to be put off by the fact that she was puffing away while carrying her child. Instead, the rapper continued to argue with Rock about money and the extent of her earnings.

The internet quickly took aim at Rock, with many fans accusing her of already being an “unfit mother” by knowingly smoking when she knew it could damage her baby.

If that baby is born with any drugs in its system cps gonna take it at the hospital…she won’t go home with her own baby…… — Midwest Lewdness (@MidwestLewdness) August 21, 2023

As fans argued amongst themselves, Blueface and Chrisean were able to squash their immediate differences to attend Jason Lee’s birthday party Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Some fans called for Child Protective Services to be called in and trolled Rock for being “disgusting” and “abusive.” (RELATED: ‘There’s Booty Cheeks In Here’: Famous Rapper Blueface Asks 6-Year-Old If He’s Gay After The Boy Ignores Strippers)

A few supportive fans did rise to her defense, noting that they didn’t believe smoking pot would harm an unborn baby.

Neither Blueface nor Rock has directly responded to the backlash.