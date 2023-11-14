Woman Who Allegedly Arranged Slaying Of Ex-Son-In-Law Arrested At Airport Before She Could Leave Country

Police arrested a Florida woman Monday at Miami International Airport for her alleged role in orchestrating the 2014 murder of her ex-son-in-law, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

The arrest reportedly happened when Donna Adelson, 73, was about to board a flight to United Arab Emirates and Vietnam with her husband, following her son Dr. Charlie Adelson’s conviction of arranging the shooting. The two countries have not signed an extradition treaty with the United States, according to The AP.

Leon County State Attorney Jack Campbell reportedly stated the arrest was hastened due to Adelson’s imminent departure from the country. She is currently held without bail at Miami-Dade County Jail, awaiting transfer to Tallahassee, per The AP.

#BREAKING | Donna Adelson was arrested just one week after her son #CharlieAdelson was found guilty in the murder of #DanMarkel. The Adelson family matriarch was taken into custody at the airport with a one-way ticket to Vietnam.#CourtTV What do YOU think? ⚖️👇 pic.twitter.com/alnUDlzU3A — Court TV (@CourtTV) November 14, 2023

Florida State University law professor Daniel Markel’s murder occurred in 2014 amidst a bitter custody dispute with his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, over their two sons. Authorities suggest the Adelsons offered Markel $1 million to allow the relocation of his ex-wife and sons, but upon his refusal, they allegedly plotted his murder, the outlet noted. (RELATED: James ‘Tim’ Norman Sentenced To Life In Prison For Orchestrating Murder Of His Nephew: US Attorney’s Office)

Charlie Adelson, convicted of arranging the murder through his girlfriend Katie Magbanua, employed two members of the Latin Kings gang for the hit. Magbanua and hitman Sigfredo Garcia are serving life sentences for first-degree murder. The other hitman, Luis Rivera, received a 19-year sentence for second-degree murder, per The AP.

Investigations reportedly revealed Charlie Adelson paid Magbanua $138,000, which she shared with the killers. The family also provided her with a no-show job at their dental practice and additional payments, The AP reported.

Prosecutors have not charged Wendi Adelson or her father, Harvey Adelson, but an investigation is reportedly ongoing. Both have denied involvement, according to The AP.