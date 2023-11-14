Fruity Secret Ingredient In McDonald’s Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce Shocks Customers

A surprise ingredient in McDonald’s sweet ‘n sour sauce shocked customers when they learned it’s actually a type of fruit.

Apricots were revealed to be a key ingredient in the fast food chain’s sauce recipe, according to a resurfaced video from Melbourne morning show hosts Lauren Phillips and Jason “Jase” Hawkins, shared by Daily Mail on Nov. 13.

The breakfast radio personalities said the revelation “ruined” the flavor of their formerly favorite sauce to pair with McDonald’s chicken nuggets. Hawkins revoked his statement that today was a “good day” after Phillips told him about the ingredient, which apparently left a bad taste in his mouth.

“I hate apricot … I can taste the apricot now,” Hawkins said as he abandoned his dipped nugget.

“Wondering what’s in the sweet and sour sauce from McDonald’s?” the fast food chain’s official site reads. “McDonald’s Sweet ‘N Sour sauce recipe blends flavors of apricot and peach with savory spices and leaves a slight lingering heat.”

You roll up to McDonald’s and order a ten piece chicken nugget meal. What sauce 👇are you choosing? pic.twitter.com/zpXbsElSVH — Side by Side (@side_by_side29) June 7, 2023

Social media users launched into a full-blown discussion about the fruity flavor-enhancer, Daily Mail reported.

“Omg my mum use to make apricot chicken,” one user wrote, per the outlet. “Apricot goes so well with chicken that makes so much sense.” (RELATED: McDonald’s Starts Offering Four New Menu Items After Fans Kept Combining The Foods Themselves)

“Hear me out,” another user wrote, “try dipping your Soft Serve in Sweet and Sour Sauce.”

“Sweet n Sour is essentially Apricot jam and white vinegar,” a third user wrote, while another challenged, “How do people not know this?”