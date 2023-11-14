First ‘Nonbinary’ Mexican Magistrate Found Dead At Home

Jesús Ociel Baena, Mexico’s first openly ‘nonbinary’ magistrate and a prominent LGBTQ activist, was found dead at his home in Aguascalientes, Mexican authorities confirmed Monday.

The cause of Baena’s death is currently under investigation as he allegedly received death threats, according to The Associated Press (AP). Authorities are still investigating whether the death was a homicide or an accident since the details are still unclear, as stated by Mexico’s Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez during a press conference.

Baena’s body was found alongside the body of his partner, Dorian Herrera, according to the Aguascalientes state prosecutor’s office. Preliminary findings indicated no signs of a third party’s involvement at the scene, suggesting the deaths might have been due to a “personal matter.” Forensics analysis is underway to determine the exact cause of death, The AP reported. (RELATED: Sunny Hostin Says Jesus Would Be The ‘Grand Marshal’ Of A Pride Parade)

Baena’s presence on social media has put a target on his back, according to the director of the LGBTQ+ rights group Letra S, Alejandro Brito. “They were a person who received many hate messages, and even threats of violence and death, and you can’t ignore that in these investigations,” Brito said, according to The AP. “They, the magistrate, was breaking through the invisible barriers that closed in the nonbinary community.”

Baena, who preferred they/them pronouns, has advocated for LGBTQ rights that were recognized across Latin America, marking him as a significant figure in the movement for equality. In a historic moment in Oct. 2022, Baena was appointed as a magistrate on the Aguascalientes state electoral tribunal.

In response to his death, LGBTQ activists are organizing vigils and demonstrations in Aguascalientes, Mexico City, Monterrey, and other major cities to honor Baena’s memory. Additionally, human rights organizations are calling for a thorough investigation to determine if Baena’s death was related to his gender identity, The AP noted.