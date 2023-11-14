R. Kelly Sues US Prison Officials, Popular Blogger While Incarcerated: REPORT

R. Kelly has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government, several Bureau of Prisons (BOP) workers and popular internet personality Tasha K, alleging they accessed an internal prison system and exploited his privacy.

Kelly, who is currently incarcerated for several sex-related crimes committed in the 1990s, has alleged the aforementioned parties worked together to access his confidential information, including email correspondence, private telephone calls and visitor logs, TMZ reported Monday. Kelly claimed the information was collected without his consent and shared with Tasha K, who then allegedly went on to blog about and widely share his confidential details.

Kelly singled out three unnamed BOP officials who allegedly worked at the prison where he was being held in Chicago while awaiting trial in that area, TMZ reported. He claimed this is when the workers accessed the internal prison system containing the sensitive information, per the outlet.

Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, suggested a deal was struck between the prison officials and Tasha K to obtain insider information about the disgraced singer, which was then sold to the blogger, TMZ reported. Kelly and Bonjean believe Tasha K provided cash for the alleged transaction, with the intention of monetizing the content through Tasha K’s social media channels, according to the outlet.

Kelly has alleged Tasha used her substantial social media following to circulate unflattering information about him, per TMZ. Court documents filed by the singer allege his reputation was tainted, his privacy was invaded and that he has suffered from undue emotional stress as a result of the purported privacy breach, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Disgraced Artist R. Kelly Will Become A Father Again While In Jail)

Kelly reportedly aired his grievances about the matter before the lawsuit was filed. Tasha has come forward denying any illegal activity on her part, per TMZ.

The story continues to unfold.