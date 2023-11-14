Legally Armed Female Bystander Defends Man Allegedly Shot In Face By Attacker

Police said an armed female bystander defended a man who had allegedly just been shot in the face by an attacker Nov. 6 in North Carolina, according to the Shelby Star.

At about 6 p.m., a verbal altercation erupted along a street in Shelby between Unterio M. Jolly, 33 and another man, Capt. Seth Treadway said, according to the Shelby Star.

Treadway said the two men parted after arguing, but Jolly returned about 30 minutes later and allegedly shot the man in the face, per the Shelby Star. (RELATED: Gunman Allegedly Shoots Veteran Spanish Conservative In The Face In Broad Daylight)

That’s when the unnamed legally armed bystander reportedly stepped in and defended the injured victim, police said.

“Right after he does that … a concerned citizen shoots back trying to protect (the man) and hits Jolly about five times. She shoots him five times,” Treadway said, according to the Shelby Star.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and Jolly is in critical but stable condition, the Shelby Star reported.

Jolly is facing charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, firearm by a felon and assault by pointing a gun, per the Shelby Star.

“We will consult with the District Attorney’s Office later in the day to see if those charges need to stay the same,” Treadway said, per the outlet. “I do not expect any charges on the person that returned fire.”