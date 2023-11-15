Video Shows FedEx Truck Blocked And Looted By Dozens Of People

A large group of individuals besieged and looted a FedEx tractor-trailer Saturday night in Memphis, Tennessee, according to multiple reports.

Several cars blocked the truck, which allowed dozens of people to raid its contents, WREG reported. Footage from the scene depicted a chaotic scenario with numerous individuals swarming, weaving through parked cars towards the FedEx truck. The driver of the truck fled the scene as people grabbed and carried away packages. The perpetrators appeared to use a tool to breach the safety latch of the truck’s sealed back doors. (RELATED: FedEx Lost A Man’s Body Three Years Ago, But That’s Not The Weirdest Part Of The Story)

When the Memphis Police Department officers arrived at the scene, they observed multiple vehicles leaving the area, Fox 13 reported.

Three men were detained and were arrested Sunday, according to the same report. They were allegedly discovered by a security team at an apartment complex, sitting in a vehicle that smelled of marijuana. The security personnel said that the men had admitted to taking items from the FedEx truck, according to Fox 13. The police reportedly recovered various stolen items from the vehicle, including speakers, a vehicle headlight, a pot and pan set, a box of air lines and cable boxes.

The delivery company issued a statement in response to the incident.

“The safety of our team members and the security of our customers’ shipments are top priorities, and we are grateful there were no serious injuries as a result of this incident,” FedEx said in a statement, according to WREG. “We are cooperating fully with investigating authorities and taking appropriate steps to address this matter.”